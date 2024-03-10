BISP Utilizes Social Media Platforms For Public Awareness About Schemes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) As a part of its efforts to provide authentic information about various pro-poor schemes, the internationally acclaimed Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is utilizing different social media platforms to facilitate existing and intending beneficiaries and counter fake information.
The BISP has earlier launched its Whatsapp channel for disseminating public awareness about its initiatives which has now over 7,000 followers.
According to an official source, the BISP had urged the existing and intending beneficiaries to follow the official Whatsapp channel of BISP to get all the valid information about the programmes.
The citizens can follow the BISP Whatsapp channel through this web link: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaL06DJ9Bb602I388U2l
Earlier, the BISP, under the supervision of Chairperson BISP, Dr.
Amjad Saqib has launched a modern call center in collaboration with the National Telecommunication Corporation for providing authentic information related to the programme and promptly addressing grievances.
The individuals can contact the call center at 080026477 to register complaints or seek information about the program.
Listing other initiatives taken by the BISP, the official source revealed that the launch of BISP Saving Scheme, mobile Registration Centers, establishment of Endowment Fund, Digital and Financial Literacy Training for women, increase in the quarterly Kafaalat stipend up to Rs 10,500 and partnership with six banks for improving payment mechanism were among the prominent steps taken recently.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
166 NH&MP officers promoted6 minutes ago
-
FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
Film director Masood Pervez remembered6 minutes ago
-
Marri welcomes Saudi government's investment to set up refineries6 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of student torture in Sargodha7 minutes ago
-
Clothes shop gutted7 minutes ago
-
SU Vice Chancellor condoles death of faculty member's mother7 minutes ago
-
PUJ (Dastoor) Sargodha office-bearers take oath17 minutes ago
-
VC Agri University visits research farm at Mardan17 minutes ago
-
Travellers Turmoil: Dumping Station at Liaquat Bagh sparks outcry17 minutes ago
-
Avari Hotels launches Avari Xpress Skardu, Avari Boutique in Gujranwala26 minutes ago
-
Professional beggars rush to markets in Rawalpindi26 minutes ago