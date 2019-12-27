BISP verification exposed PPP leaders corrupt practices: avows PTI leader

The senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Sindh Imran Qureshi has claimed the verification of beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme has not only exposed the corrupt practices of the PPP leadership but also revealed that incumbent provincial government had plundered the rights of the people of Sindh

In a statement here on Friday, he said that billions of rupees collected from tax payers were transferred to well to do persons or government employees in the name of subsidy to poor and deserving persons through BISP.

The report has exposed the claims of PPP as poor people representative party as the provincial PPP rulers have committed fraud with the common people in the name of BISP, he said and added that plundering national exchequer in the name of poor and deserving people have also exposed the moral values of PPP leadership.

He underlined the need of extensive investigation of the provincial government departments of Sindh which spent billions of rupees in the name of development schemes but the people of the province got no fruits of development in any sector including health and education.

"The people of the province are suffering of poverty and hunger but the PPP leadership and influential s have been engaged in looting the resources of Sindh with both hands", he bemoaned.