BISP, WFP Agree To Enhance Collaboration On Social Protection Interventions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and World food Programme (WFP) have agreed to enhance collaboration on social protection interventions and addressing health and nutrition needs in Pakistan.
This was agreed during a meeting of Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid, and Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad with the Deputy Country Director, WFP, Rathi Pala Krishnan,
Both parties also agreed to strengthen operations at the provincial level to better serve beneficiaries.
The meeting focused on maternal and child health initiatives under the Benazir Nashonuma Programme, the promotion of awareness campaigns, and BISP programmes under WFP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
During the meeting, Chairperson BISP Rubina Khalid emphasized the importance of BISP’s partnership with WFP in promoting the Nashonuma Programme. She stated, “The Benazir Nashonuma Programme is a key initiative for addressing the health and nutritional needs of mothers and children. To maximize its impact, it is important to raise awareness among women so that they can fully benefit from this transformative initiative.”
She continued, “Our mission is to expand BISP nationwide, ensuring every child in Pakistan has a healthy start in life, which forms the foundation for a bright and prosperous future.”
