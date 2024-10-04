BISP, WFP sign agreement to extend Benazir Nashonuma programme for two years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and United Nations World food Programme (WFP) have extended their partnership for another two years under the Benazir Nashonuma Programme.

The agreement was signed in a ceremony held today at BISP Headquarters, witnessed by Senator Rubina Khalid, Chairperson of BISP.

Secretary BISP Mr. Amer Ali Ahmad and Ms. Coco Ushiyama, Country Director and Representative of WFP exchanged the agreement documents.

This collaboration highlights the critical need to address malnutrition in Pakistan, where nearly 40% of children under five suffer from stunting due to poor nutrition.

Benazir Nashonuma Programme aims to reduce stunting among pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and their children under two years of age by providing additional cash support to BISP beneficiary families.

PLW and boy child will receive PKR 2,500 per quarter, while girl child will receive PKR 3,000 per quarter.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson of BISP, Rubina Khalid emphasized the significance of this new agreement, describing it as a key step in the country’s fight against malnutrition.

She said “The Government of Pakistan is proud to strengthen this vital partnership with WFP. Our commitment to the Benazir Nashonuma Programme remains unwavering, and we are dedicated to expanding its reach and effectiveness to ensure that every child in Pakistan gets the opportunity of a healthy start in life, setting the foundation for a brighter and more prosperous future”.

The first phase of the agreement concluded in June 2024, and under the second phase, the program will expand to cover 157 districts with 562 facilitation centers.

WFP will continue to implement the program following the approved design and protocols, with an increased focus on quality.

The second phase will run for two years, concluding in June 2026.

The key participants at the signing ceremony included Ms. Rathi Palakrishnan, Deputy Country Director; Mr. Eric Kenefick, Head of Programme; Ms. Rie Ishii, Head of Supply Chain; Ms. Mamoona Ghaffar, Programme Policy Officer; Dr. Yasir Ihtesham, Head of Nutrition; Dr. Asma Badar, Programme Policy Officer, Nutrition; Dr. Ijaz Habib, Nutritionist, WFP KP office; and Mr. Ahmed Hassan, Procurement Officer.

The official signing of the new two-year agreement took place in Rome on 28 August 2024 between WFP’s Assistant Executive Director for Partnerships and Innovation, Ms. Rania Dagash-Kamara, and Secretary BISP, Mr. Amer Ali Ahmed.