UrduPoint.com

BISP Will Soon Launch Survey To Register More Flood-affected Families: Faisal Kundi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 19, 2022 | 02:32 PM

BISP will soon launch survey to register more flood-affected families: Faisal Kundi

The Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety says an MOU in this regard has been signed with NADRA.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2022) Benazir Income Support Program will soon launch a dynamic survey to register more deserving families affected recently by devastating floods.

This was stated by Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi at a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

He said an MOU in this regard has been signed with NADRA.

The Special Assistant said at present the beneficiaries of BISP stand at 8.2 million which are estimated to rise to around nine million after this survey.

Faisal Karim Kundi said the BISP has transparently extended financial assistance of twenty five thousand rupees to each flood affected family. He said over ninety seven percent of the affected population has so far been provided with the financial assistance.

The Special Assistant reaffirmed the government's strong commitment to fully rehabilitate the flood affected people.

Related Topics

Islamabad Flood Faisal Karim Kundi Family Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistani squad likely to face changes for Test se ..

Pakistani squad likely to face changes for Test series against England

59 minutes ago
 Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or We ..

Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or Wednesday: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at ..

Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at the age 86

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister says PTI’s long march agenda f ..

Interior Minister says PTI’s long march agenda failed

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.