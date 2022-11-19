BISP will soon launch survey to register more flood-affected families: Faisal Kundi

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety says an MOU in this regard has been signed with NADRA.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2022) Benazir Income Support Program will soon launch a dynamic survey to register more deserving families affected recently by devastating floods.

This was stated by Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi at a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

He said an MOU in this regard has been signed with NADRA.

The Special Assistant said at present the beneficiaries of BISP stand at 8.2 million which are estimated to rise to around nine million after this survey.

Faisal Karim Kundi said the BISP has transparently extended financial assistance of twenty five thousand rupees to each flood affected family. He said over ninety seven percent of the affected population has so far been provided with the financial assistance.

The Special Assistant reaffirmed the government's strong commitment to fully rehabilitate the flood affected people.