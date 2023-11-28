BISP workshop for beneficiaries concludes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The first phase of a three-day digital training workshop under the auspices of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) held at the regional office concluded here on Tuesday.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Benazir Income Support Program Deputy Director Safdar Mehmood said that 25 women initially benefiting from the programme underwent comprehensive training. The second phase of a 30-day long training workshop has also started in which more 25 women beneficiaries would get digital training on BISP programme.

The training will continue till December 22, he added.

Safdar Mehmood said that the training aimed to empower women by enhancing their financial management skills, teaching them to save money, create budgets, and achieve financial literacy.

The training covers a range of topics, including awareness of rights and responsibilities, identification of Currency notes, utilization of mobile accounts, savings strategies, investment knowledge, and awareness about various types of financial fraud, he said.

UNICEF official Uzair Ahmed Khan detailed insights into the fundamental objectives of the training during the session.