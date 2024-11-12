Open Menu

BISP, ZABTech To Collaborate For Provision Of Vocational Training To Beneficiaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 09:41 PM

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and ZABtech have agreed to collaborate for providing vocational training to the beneficiaries of the programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and ZABtech have agreed to collaborate for providing vocational training to the beneficiaries of the programme.

In this regard, a meeting was held between the Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid and Executive Director of SZABIST-ZABTech, Waheeda Mahesar at BISP Headquarters.

The meeting centered on exploring collaboration opportunities between BISP and ZABTech to provide vocational training aligned with local market demand for deserving women in Sindh and Balochistan.

During the meeting, Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto once emphasized the value of hard work and the collective role of both men and women in advancing society.

She reiterated BISP’s commitment to work with ZABTech on skill training initiatives, mentioning that such efforts would benefit from partnerships with other public and private training institutions as well as support from international donors.

Senator Rubina Khalid particularly emphasized the demand for healthcare and nursing sectors internationally, underlining the importance of providing quality-certified training in these fields.

Both parties expressed a shared intent to formalize their partnership by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for vocational training initiatives and setting a future roadmap.

Earlier, ZABTech provided the Chairperson with a detailed briefing on the range of training courses offered by the institution.

