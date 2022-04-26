UrduPoint.com

BISP Zonal Office To Be Restored In DI Khan Soon: Ahmed Kundi

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Deputy Parliamentary Leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ahmed Karim Kundi Tuesday said the zonal office of Benazir Income Support Programme BISP will be restored in district Dera Ismail Khan.

In a statement issued here he said that no one would be allowed to usurp the rights of Dera Ismail Khan, adding that the former regime of PTI had shifted the zonal office of Benazir Income Support Program from DI Khan to another district which is a injustice with the people of Dera.

Kundi said that PPP would also work to get the offices of PID, APP, ptv, PEMRA and NBP regional office restored in the district which were removed by the PTI government.

