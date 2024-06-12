Open Menu

BISP’s Budget Increased Up To Rs. 593 Billion To Support Disadvantaged Segments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:17 PM

BISP’s budget increased up to Rs. 593 billion to support disadvantaged segments

To provide maximum relief to the disadvantaged segments of society, the federal government has increased budgetary allocations for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) up to Rs. 593 billion, registering 29 percent increase as compared to the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) To provide maximum relief to the disadvantaged segments of society, the federal government has increased budgetary allocations for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) up to Rs. 593 billion, registering 29 percent increase as compared to the last year.

This was revealed during the budget speech presented in the National Assembly by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday.

The number of beneficiaries who were receiving quarterly stipends under Benazir Kafaalat scheme has been increased from 9.3 million up to 10 million while the stipend amount will also be increased keeping in view the prevailing inflation.

Around 100,000 more children will be enrolled in Benazir education stipend scheme increasing the overall stipends number up to 10.4 million.

During the next Fiscal Year, 5,00,000 more families will be included in the Benazir Nashonuma Programme which is aimed at prevention of stunted growth in children duringthe first 1000 days of growth.

In order to promote economic inclusion and improve financial condition of the people, BISP is introducing Poverty Graduation and Skill Development programme. Apart from this, BISP is also introducing Hybrid Social Protection Programme for financial independence of the poor segments.

Related Topics

National Assembly Poor Education Budget Independence From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with Unite ..

India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States

19 minutes ago
 Robber killed in Wah

Robber killed in Wah

19 minutes ago
 Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal

Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal

19 minutes ago
 Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/n ..

Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/non-filers

19 minutes ago
 Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern ..

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky

47 minutes ago
 Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% gr ..

Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% growth target in 2024-25: Annual ..

47 minutes ago
Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland

Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland

47 minutes ago
 Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule o ..

Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule of Law Sector

47 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Ed ..

Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Education Boards

47 minutes ago
 US unveils sweeping sanctions targeting Russia ove ..

US unveils sweeping sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine war

44 minutes ago
 Basketball legend Jerry West dead at 86

Basketball legend Jerry West dead at 86

1 minute ago
 C&W Minister calls on Irrigation Minister Sadiq Um ..

C&W Minister calls on Irrigation Minister Sadiq Umrani

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan