DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Director Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Arifullah Khan has said that BISP is effectively empowering womenfolk through financial support in a transparent manner.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons here at his office.

He said all the payments to the beneficiaries were made in a more transparent manner through a new disbursement mechanism and added under the BISP, assistance was being given to approximately two lakh deserving families in Dera Ismail Khan district.

He appreciated Faisal Karim Khan Kundi who took a keen interest in the welfare of poor people and played a key role in establishing the BISP center at Paniyala.

He said that Prova, Dera, Pharpur, Paniyala, Tank and Wana centers were also registering the poor women in their respective areas so that they could be assisted financially.

He said that the government was also focusing on imparting education to children of poor people and a girl and boy student was paid Rs3000 and Rs2500 respectively.