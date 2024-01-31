Biting Cold Affects Animals' Lactation Cycle
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The extreme temperature fall of the current winter being measured average of 3°C caused a substantial reduction in the milk yield of the animals.
Milk producers namely Sabir Qureshi, Sarfraz, Malik Manzoor and others associated with the livestock said APP the severe cold has broken records of the last 20 years. Besides human, it has also hurt milking animals decreasing remarkably 'causing immense loss to their businesses'.
Highlighting the earlier production stood around six kg of milk daily has come down to two kilograms around, they said.
They said the reduction leads to put negative impact on the economy of the country as well.
According to them, their daily bread and butter is associated with selling milk, adding that its sizeable reduction following the biting cold has remarkably squeezed their living.
Calling the reduction an unbearable loss, they said it's difficult to manage food for cattle as nothing would left to breed cattle.
They demanded that the livestock authority help them arrange a suitable mechanism to protect animals from seasonal drawbacks in future.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
9 law-violators held in Sargodha3 minutes ago
-
Four die, six injured as vehicle falls in ravine3 minutes ago
-
SNGPL extends closure of CNG stations till Feb, 53 minutes ago
-
CM KP directs to compliance with Urban Mobility Plan for Abbottabad13 minutes ago
-
Education can help change country's fate: President23 minutes ago
-
Kashmir's struggle for freedom linked to british India Partition Plan: Ex-PM AJK23 minutes ago
-
Snowfall in Murree; CTP issue traffic advisory for tourists43 minutes ago
-
British Council launches "Mapping International Student Mobility from Pakistan" report43 minutes ago
-
Seminar to promote “Establishment of PAK-KOREA Testing Laboratory for PV Modules” held53 minutes ago
-
ECP grants first-class magistrate powers to Presiding Officers1 hour ago
-
Mach attack martyrs funeral prayers held: ISPR1 hour ago
-
Rs 1.285mln imposed on violators of election conduct1 hour ago