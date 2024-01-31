Open Menu

Biting Cold Affects Animals' Lactation Cycle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 02:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The extreme temperature fall of the current winter being measured average of 3°C caused a substantial reduction in the milk yield of the animals.

Milk producers namely Sabir Qureshi, Sarfraz, Malik Manzoor and others associated with the livestock said APP the severe cold has broken records of the last 20 years. Besides human, it has also hurt milking animals decreasing remarkably 'causing immense loss to their businesses'.

Highlighting the earlier production stood around six kg of milk daily has come down to two kilograms around, they said.

They said the reduction leads to put negative impact on the economy of the country as well.

According to them, their daily bread and butter is associated with selling milk, adding that its sizeable reduction following the biting cold has remarkably squeezed their living.

Calling the reduction an unbearable loss, they said it's difficult to manage food for cattle as nothing would left to breed cattle.

They demanded that the livestock authority help them arrange a suitable mechanism to protect animals from seasonal drawbacks in future.

