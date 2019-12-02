Biting cold season increases demand for 'Instant small electric Geysers' in country

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :As the cold wave intensifying and people prefer to install a fountain at home to warm the water, the demand for 'small Instant Geysers' witnessed a sudden rise all across the country including Islamabad with replacement of traditional tanker Geysers during the season.

With the onset of chilling breeze, people have started visiting shops and markets for purchase of Affordable Geysers with its rising demand where many market retailers and other fashion brands start attracting their customers with modern variety of small Instant geysers this year.

There was a variety of locally-manufactured small geysers that were not only cheap in price but also more durable for this cold season, a shopkeepers claimed.

A retailer Javed Qayum said these modern small geysers are not only designed to protect citizens from the cold, but it can also help them to relax their nerves and save their energy consumption during the season, shopkeeper added.

Another Market retailer said , our business is going very well, although it is just the start of the season and it would gain momentum in coming weak.

A customer commented that instant small water geysers are the most perfect solution as they do not have any storage or water tank, therefore no opportunity of heating additional water or wasting hot water.

Ahmad Zia a shopkeeper said , 6 liters electric instant geyser price is around Rs. 6,000 to 8,000. Where as 10 liters storage geyser price is around 8,000 to 15,000. But it is considered that electric instant geysers consume less electricity as hot water is used immediately.

A instant water geyser size, in contrast, may be the size of a huge computer occupy little wall space which can easily adjust in bathrooms.

A citizen said there are various types of Geysers available in the market and may be you people get confused about getting the right one so i will suggest for small electric Geyser for your home usage.

The tank-less new water geysers are considered to be more convenient and easy-to-use as its available in small size and do not require huge space to get fit or installed, said a house wife Amina Zohaib.

She said the use of electric geysers is not limited to winter, it can also provide you with solar water all year round.

Another housewife said , Gas Geysers was my first choice but because of Gas load shedding in winters i start relying on affordable Instant small geysers instead of traditional geysers.