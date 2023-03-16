BITT discusses bilateral trade issues with Iranian consulate

Balochistan International Think Tank (BITT) on Thursday held a meeting with the authorities of the Iranian consulate and discussed issues pertaining to bilateral trade and economic situation in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan International Think Tank (BITT) on Thursday held a meeting with the authorities of the Iranian consulate and discussed issues pertaining to bilateral trade and economic situation in Balochistan.

Deputy Consul General Iranian Consulate Fareedon Perloan led the Iranian delegation while former Senator Rozi Khan Kakar, leaders of the political parties including Mir Abdul Rauf Baloch, Ishaq Baloch renowned journalist Shehzada Zulfiqar and Owais Jadoon represented BITT.

The meeting discussed issues including the current trade volume between the two countries and possible avenues to enhance bilateral trade activities.

The Iranian Deputy Consulate General assured that Iran would always extend its all-out support to enhancing business activities mainly its unflinching support in the energy sector will continue.

Chairman BITT Owais Jadoon and other members lauded the role of the Iranian consulate in boosting trade in Balochistan.

The meeting agreed to hold seminars on energy issues in Quetta and Islamabad, wherein the concerned authorities from both countries would be invited to make a consensus on boosting cooperation in the energy sector.