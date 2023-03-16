UrduPoint.com

BITT Discusses Bilateral Trade Issues With Iranian Consulate

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 10:50 PM

BITT discusses bilateral trade issues with Iranian consulate

Balochistan International Think Tank (BITT) on Thursday held a meeting with the authorities of the Iranian consulate and discussed issues pertaining to bilateral trade and economic situation in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan International Think Tank (BITT) on Thursday held a meeting with the authorities of the Iranian consulate and discussed issues pertaining to bilateral trade and economic situation in Balochistan.

Deputy Consul General Iranian Consulate Fareedon Perloan led the Iranian delegation while former Senator Rozi Khan Kakar, leaders of the political parties including Mir Abdul Rauf Baloch, Ishaq Baloch renowned journalist Shehzada Zulfiqar and Owais Jadoon represented BITT.

The meeting discussed issues including the current trade volume between the two countries and possible avenues to enhance bilateral trade activities.

The Iranian Deputy Consulate General assured that Iran would always extend its all-out support to enhancing business activities mainly its unflinching support in the energy sector will continue.

Chairman BITT Owais Jadoon and other members lauded the role of the Iranian consulate in boosting trade in Balochistan.

The meeting agreed to hold seminars on energy issues in Quetta and Islamabad, wherein the concerned authorities from both countries would be invited to make a consensus on boosting cooperation in the energy sector.

Related Topics

Islamabad Balochistan Quetta Business Iran Tank From

Recent Stories

FIFA President re-elected

FIFA President re-elected

42 minutes ago
 Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

36 minutes ago
 AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR v ..

AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR violations in IIOJK

36 minutes ago
 Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian ..

Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian Pilot Did Not Intend to Destro ..

33 minutes ago
 US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute V ..

US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute Violation of UN Charter by Russ ..

33 minutes ago
 Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Se ..

Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Settlement at Meeting in North M ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.