BITT Nominates Journalists For Nisar Usmani Award 2022-23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2022 | 04:41 PM

BITT nominates journalists for Nisar Usmani Award 2022-23

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan International Think Tank (BITT) on Monday announced the Names of the Balochistan journalists for the Nisar Usmani Journalist of the Year Award 2022-23 here.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), BITT and International Society of Earth Friends Pakistan with mutual consultation finalised the names of the journalists for the prestigious award in recognition of their services in the field of journalism.

The nominees included Saleem Shahid, Anwar Sajidi, Shehzada Zulfiqar, Raza-ur-Rehman, Khalil Ahmed, Syed Kalil-ur-Rehman, Irfan Baig, Maqbool Rana, Jalal Noorzai, Ali Shah, Kazim Mengal, Ejaza Khan, Murtaza Zehri, Abid Bukhari, Bushra Qamar and Abdul Shakoor.

The journalists nominated for the award 2022-23 would receive their certificate of appreciation during a ceremony to be held in the last week of July, 2022 in Quetta.

President PFUJ Shehzada Zulfiqar in his message lauded the efforts of BITT and International Society of Earth Friends for holding such a graceful award ceremony.

"Acknowledging the work of the journalists would help them work with more dedication", he said, adding it would set precedence for other media practitioners to prove their flair and play their part for the betterment of the society through their respective medium of journalism.

Meanwhile, the Chairman BITT Owais Jadoon congratulated the journalists nominated for the esteemed award.

