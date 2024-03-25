Open Menu

Bitter Gourd Cultivation Should Be Started Immediately

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Bitter gourd cultivation should be started immediately

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start cultivation of 'Karela' (bitter gourd) immediately and complete it by end of March to get bumper yield.

A spokesman of agriculture extension department said here on Monday that the growers should cultivate approved varieties of Karela as these had better disease resistance in addition to provide maximum production.

The farmers should use 3.5-4 kilograms seed of Karela for cultivation per acre crop and contact the agriculture department immediately if they need any assistance or guidance in this regard, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture March

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

2 hours ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

2 hours ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

2 days ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

2 days ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

2 days ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan