Bitter gourd cultivation should be started immediately

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start cultivation of 'Karela' (bitter gourd) immediately and complete it by end of March to get bumper yield.

A spokesman of agriculture extension department said here on Monday that the growers should cultivate approved varieties of Karela as these had better disease resistance in addition to provide maximum production.

The farmers should use 3.5-4 kilograms seed of Karela for cultivation per acre crop and contact the agriculture department immediately if they need any assistance or guidance in this regard, he added.