BITT's Award Distribution Ceremony To Be Held On February 21, In Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 07:06 PM
Chairman of the Balochistan International Think Tank, Owais Jadoon on Monday announced that the International Civil Awards and the Journalist of the Year 'Nisar Usmani' Award ceremony for the year 2024/25 will be held on February 21, 2025, at the National Press Club in Islamabad
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Chairman of the Balochistan International Think Tank, Owais Jadoon on Monday announced that the International Civil Awards and the Journalist of the Year 'Nisar Usmani' Award ceremony for the year 2024/25 will be held on February 21, 2025, at the National Press Club in Islamabad.
The event will honor prominent journalists in the country who have made significant contributions to journalism, said a news release.
They will be awarded international civil awards, including the Nelson Mandela Award, Quaid-e-Azam Award, Imam Khomeini Excellence Award, Nisar Usmani Journalist Award, Allama Iqbal Award, Bacha Khan Award, Khan Shaheed Award, Mufti Mahmood Award, and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Award.
Owais Jadoon expressed his admiration for the journalists in Pakistan who risk their lives to carry out this noble duty and he alao praised their efforts.
The BalochistanInternational Think Thank, in collaboration with the PFUJ (Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists) would present Awards to such distinguished individuals thisyear and the mission will be continued in the future as well.
The selected awardees including Afzal Butt, Nasir Zaidi, Iqbal Jafri, Shehzada Zulfiqar, Saleem Shahid, Arshad Ansari, Lala Asad Pathan, Fouzia Shahid, Tariq Wark, Nayyer Ali, Lala Rahman, Khalid Khokhar, Azhar Jatoi, Asif Bashir Chaudhry, Tahir Hassan Khan, Asif Zaheer Khan, Amir Sajad Syed, Saharish Khokhar, and Nasir Hussain.
In conclusion, Owais Jadoon congratulated the selected individuals and expressed hope that they will continue to play an important role in the future in promoting freedom of expression, true democracy, and human rights in the country.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th SICFAB
Outsourcing of solid waste management inaugurated in Yazman
DC visits Khanqah Sharif to inspect cleanliness
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns terrorist attack
KPJA holds training on judicial service career counselling
Beyonce wins top country album honors at Grammys
CS GB visits Municipal Library Gilgit, orders improvement of facilities
SSP Shoaib leads crackdown on kite selling, nabs five, seizes 50,000 kites
CPO Hamdani chairs meeting to review Rawalpindi Police performance
Pakistan-China Institute & CVF-V20 join forces to boost climate resilience
RUDA holds ballot for first school in Chahar Bagh
Registration opens for attractive vehicle number plates via e-auction app & web ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Outsourcing of solid waste management inaugurated in Yazman3 minutes ago
-
DC visits Khanqah Sharif to inspect cleanliness3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns terrorist attack3 minutes ago
-
KPJA holds training on judicial service career counselling2 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib leads crackdown on kite selling, nabs five, seizes 50,000 kites2 minutes ago
-
CPO Hamdani chairs meeting to review Rawalpindi Police performance2 minutes ago
-
RUDA holds ballot for first school in Chahar Bagh2 minutes ago
-
Registration opens for attractive vehicle number plates via e-auction app & web portal2 minutes ago
-
CS GB visits Shahi Polo Ground, orders Improvement of cleanliness and facilities2 minutes ago
-
DPO Dera conducts surprise visit to Police Station2 minutes ago
-
New IGP KP calls on Provincial Assembly’s Speaker2 minutes ago
-
BITT's Award distribution ceremony to be held on February 21, in Islamabad2 minutes ago