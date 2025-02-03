Open Menu

BITT's Award Distribution Ceremony To Be Held On February 21, In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 07:06 PM

Chairman of the Balochistan International Think Tank, Owais Jadoon on Monday announced that the International Civil Awards and the Journalist of the Year 'Nisar Usmani' Award ceremony for the year 2024/25 will be held on February 21, 2025, at the National Press Club in Islamabad

The event will honor prominent journalists in the country who have made significant contributions to journalism, said a news release.

They will be awarded international civil awards, including the Nelson Mandela Award, Quaid-e-Azam Award, Imam Khomeini Excellence Award, Nisar Usmani Journalist Award, Allama Iqbal Award, Bacha Khan Award, Khan Shaheed Award, Mufti Mahmood Award, and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Award.

Owais Jadoon expressed his admiration for the journalists in Pakistan who risk their lives to carry out this noble duty and he alao praised their efforts.

The BalochistanInternational Think Thank, in collaboration with the PFUJ (Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists) would present Awards to such distinguished individuals thisyear and the mission will be continued in the future as well.

The selected awardees including Afzal Butt, Nasir Zaidi, Iqbal Jafri, Shehzada Zulfiqar, Saleem Shahid, Arshad Ansari, Lala Asad Pathan, Fouzia Shahid, Tariq Wark, Nayyer Ali, Lala Rahman, Khalid Khokhar, Azhar Jatoi, Asif Bashir Chaudhry, Tahir Hassan Khan, Asif Zaheer Khan, Amir Sajad Syed, Saharish Khokhar, and Nasir Hussain.

In conclusion, Owais Jadoon congratulated the selected individuals and expressed hope that they will continue to play an important role in the future in promoting freedom of expression, true democracy, and human rights in the country.

