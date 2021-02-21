UrduPoint.com
'Biwi NO 1' Play Stages At PUCAR

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 06:10 PM

'Biwi NO 1' play stages at PUCAR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) in collaboration with AM production presented funny musical play "Biwi No 1" here on Sunday.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed was the chief Guest of the programme. Play was written and directed by Syed Saleem Afendi.

Shahzada Abdul Ghafar and Sapna shah are the producer of the play.

Hameed Baber, Yar Muhammad, Sapna Shah, Shahzada Abdul Ghafar, Jhalak Ali, Anjum malik and Sofia were among the artists of the play.

While addressing the ceremony Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that along with entertainment, we should also bring up social issues. In comedy, politeness and enthusiasm are the basic requirements.

The play needs coherent storytelling, lively performances and polite dialogue. From which important message can be conveyed to the people through comedy. Hundreds of people turned to the Arts Council to watch the play.

