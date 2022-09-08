Bizenjo announces Rs 5 mln reward for police team

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday announced a reward of Rs 5 million for the police team who participated in the operation against drug dealers in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday announced a reward of Rs 5 million for the police team who participated in the operation against drug dealers in Quetta.

The chief minister expressed his satisfaction over the stern action taken against the drug dealers in Quetta city nullah, said a handout issued here.

"Drug dealers are scourge of the society and they will not be forgiven at any cost," CM said adding that the elements involved in the nefarious drug business will be brought to justice.

Lauding the successful operation against the drug peddlers, CM said that the operation against the drug dealers should be continued until they are taken to task.

He also asked for an operation against the land mafia involved in the illegally grabbing of lands across the province including Quetta.

"All the Deputy Commissioners with the support of the Revenue department should launch a crackdown with full force against the persons and mafia involved in land grabbing in their respective districts," he stressed.