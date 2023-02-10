UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Bizenjo approves establishment of relief fund for victims of Turkey, Syria

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday approved the establishment of a relief fund for the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria.

He gave this approval on the summary sent by the Finance Department, the minor head of the relief fund was G 121, the major head was G 12 and the total head was G 12166 while public and philanthropists could deposit their donations in same account.

Balochistan Chief Minister, Provincial Ministers, Parliamentary Secretary and Members of Provincial Assembly would donate their one month salary for the victim of earthquake.

As officers in grade 20 and above will donate half of their basic pay, officials and officers of grades 1 to 19 will donate one day's salary from their basic salary, said a press release.

In mosques across the province, including the Chief Minister's Secretariat, special prayers were offered for the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria during Friday prayers.

Scholars appealed to the public to donate generously to the relief fund for quake victims of Turkey and Syria.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili presided over an important meeting in the light of the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan to review of measures to assist victims of severe earthquakes in Turkey and Syria Police Secretaries of all concerned departments, DG, PDMA Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners are to participate in the meeting through video link.

In the meeting, a decision was taken to establish the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the victims of the earthquake and directing the Finance Department to set up a relief fund immediately.

The decision would be taken in the meeting, 1 to 19-grade employees of the province will give their one day's salary to the relief fund, and Grade 20 and above officers will give 10 days' salary to the relief funds for victims of the earthquake.

The scholars of all schools of thought will appeal to the public for help with special prayers for the victims in the Friday prayer tomorrow, said in the meeting.

The meeting also made decision that all commissioners and deputy commissioners would take steps to get help from the people in their areas, despite Banners would be displayed in the cities to get aid.

In the meeting said that the Chamber of Commerce and Industries Anjuman Tajran and Flour Mill Association and philanthropists would be requested to give assistance in the relief fund.

