Bizenjo approves recruitment of 897 doctors for facilitating people in remote areas

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo has taken an important initiative to recruit 897 doctors on ad-hoc, contract basis for provision of health facilities to people in remote areas of province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo has taken an important initiative to recruit 897 doctors on ad-hoc, contract basis for provision of health facilities to people in remote areas of province.

The Chief Minister in this regard approved the recruitment of doctors on ad-hoc/contract basis for the vacant posts in various categories.

He gave this approval on the summary sent by the Health Department. After the approval of the Chief Minister, 897 doctors will be recruited on ad-hoc/contract basis.

These posts include Medical Officer, Lady Medical Officer, Dental Surgeon, Specialist, Assistant Professor and Senior Registrar.

Doctors recruited on ad hoc and contract basis will be posted in remote and backward areas.

The aim of this initiative is to immediately meet the shortage of doctors and provide treatment facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

There is a clear instruction of the Chief Minister that the recruited doctors will not be appointed in any big hospital including Quetta.

Information Technology (IT) Department will set up monitoring mechanism to ensure attendance and service delivery of recruited doctors.