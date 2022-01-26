UrduPoint.com

Bizenjo Approves Recruitment On 5,210 Vacant Posts

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Bizenjo approves recruitment on 5,210 vacant posts

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo accorded approval for recruitment against 5,210 vacant posts in various departments in a bid to provide job opportunities on merit to unemployed youth promised by the incumbent government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo accorded approval for recruitment against 5,210 vacant posts in various departments in a bid to provide job opportunities on merit to unemployed youth promised by the incumbent government.

Under the vision of Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo of providing maximum job opportunities to the youth of the province, the government has announced to fulfill multiple vacant posts on merit in the short period of time.

According to an official handout, the work had been completed to fill up 536 vacant seats in education and health departments of Balochistan through public service commission to ensure best healthcare facilities in the remote areas of the province.

A number of 1706 vacancies have been advertised in police and counter terrorism department to meet the security challenges as well as secure the lives and public properties of the masses.

Around hundreds of people would be appointed in Balochistan Levies Force which is responsible for maintaining law and order in the rural areas of 30 districts of the province on modern lines.

The filling of 804 vacant posts in Services and General Administration Department will also increase public trust in the government. The chief minister has also given approval to appoint DSPs through Balochistan Public Service Commission.

The government has also created multiple posts including 407 jobs in Primary health, 321 in agriculture, 191 in communication, 171 in local government, 321 in irrigation, 92 in PHE and culture departments to provide jobs to maximum number of youth. The government has allocated special seats for the persons with disabilities and minority community.

395

More Stories From Pakistan

>