Bizenjo approves Rs 2 bln for establishing Balochistan Skill Development Fund

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has approved Rs two billion initially allocation for the establishment of Balochistan Skill Development Fund to import technical skills among youth.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said, the purpose of setting up the fund is to strengthen technical and vocational education system in the province to fulfill current day's requirements.

He informed that the provincial government had allocated a special financial package of Rs two billion as seed money for the sill development programme. The Chief Minister gave approval of the establishment of the fund on the summary of the Labor, Manpower and Technical Education department.

He said the establishment of Balochistan Skill Development Fund on the pattern of Punjab Skill Development Fund which would be implemented immediately.

The provincial finance department would invest the seed money and the investment would be used to promote technical and vocational education through B-tevta to train Balochistan youth in the best technical training institutes of the country.

Under the programme, youths across the province would be selected under the district quota to impart technical education in the best vocational institution of the country, he added.

The training program would be started from the available funds of B-tevta during the current financial year 2021-22, he said.

"It is time to promote technical education and encourage youth to acquire technical skills," he said and stressed upon strengthening basic structure of technical centers that would play pivotal role for the sustainability and development of the province.

"After imparting skill full training will be imparted to the youth in different field of technology which help them to get better opportunities abroad," he added.

The official said, "It is our responsibility to create healthy environment to enable positive financial change in the life of youth living in rural or urban areas in the province."He said the government had planned to provide adequate training to motivate young people towards technical education.