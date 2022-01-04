UrduPoint.com

Bizenjo Approves Rs 2 Bln For Establishing Balochistan Skill Development Fund

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Bizenjo approves Rs 2 bln for establishing Balochistan Skill Development Fund

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has approved Rs two billion initially allocation for the establishment of Balochistan Skill Development Fund to import technical skills among youth.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said, the purpose of setting up the fund is to strengthen technical and vocational education system in the province to fulfill current day's requirements.

He informed that the provincial government had allocated a special financial package of Rs two billion as seed money for the sill development programme. The Chief Minister gave approval of the establishment of the fund on the summary of the Labor, Manpower and Technical Education department.

He said the establishment of Balochistan Skill Development Fund on the pattern of Punjab Skill Development Fund which would be implemented immediately.

The provincial finance department would invest the seed money and the investment would be used to promote technical and vocational education through B-tevta to train Balochistan youth in the best technical training institutes of the country.

Under the programme, youths across the province would be selected under the district quota to impart technical education in the best vocational institution of the country, he added.

The training program would be started from the available funds of B-tevta during the current financial year 2021-22, he said.

"It is time to promote technical education and encourage youth to acquire technical skills," he said and stressed upon strengthening basic structure of technical centers that would play pivotal role for the sustainability and development of the province.

"After imparting skill full training will be imparted to the youth in different field of technology which help them to get better opportunities abroad," he added.

The official said, "It is our responsibility to create healthy environment to enable positive financial change in the life of youth living in rural or urban areas in the province."He said the government had planned to provide adequate training to motivate young people towards technical education.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Technology Import Education Punjab Young Money From Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

2-days training workshop on ‘Scientific Writing’ concludes at UVAS

20 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 31 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 31 new community cases of COVID-19, 3rd border-related Omicr ..

27 minutes ago
 Thailand's manufacturing sector contracts amid lac ..

Thailand's manufacturing sector contracts amid lackluster demand

27 minutes ago
 Kenyan police make arrests after 6 killed in grisl ..

Kenyan police make arrests after 6 killed in grisly attack

29 minutes ago
 S.Korean fighter jet makes emergency landing -- me ..

S.Korean fighter jet makes emergency landing -- media

29 minutes ago
 Russia-Mali Armament Cooperation Expansion Depends ..

Russia-Mali Armament Cooperation Expansion Depends On Many Factors - Foreign Min ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.