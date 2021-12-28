Bizenjo Approves Withdrawal Of FIR Against Arrested Doctors
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 10:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has given approval to withdraw First Information Report (FIR) registered against the arrested doctors, said an official notification issued here on Tuesday.
However, the doctors were arrested several days ago by police when they had entered the Red Zone area during protest of their demands under Young Doctor Association in Quetta.