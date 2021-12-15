Bizenjo arrives on two days visit in Gwadar

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo arrived in Gwadar on a two-day visit on Wednesday

The chief minister was received upon arrival by Balochistan Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, Commissioner Makran Division Shabir Mengal, DIG Police Javed Jaskani, Chairman Gwadar Port Naseer Khan Kashani, Director General Gwadar Development Authority Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Capt.

(Retd) Jamil Ahmed Baloch, and SSP Gwadar Tariq Elahi Mastuai.

Provincial ministers including Syed Ehsan Shah, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Akbar Askani accompanied with the chief minister.

The chief minister will chair a high-level meeting to review measures taken to curb trawling, illegal fishing, border trade and other issues.