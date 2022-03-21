Bizenjo calls on Sindh CM

The Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo called on the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah at Sindh Chief Minister House here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :The Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo called on the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah at Sindh Chief Minister House here on Monday.

They discussed the issues of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

They also discussed water and fisheries issues.

Both the Chief Ministers decided to solve the issues of the two provinces collectively.

They said that both the governments would work together.