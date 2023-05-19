Bizenjo condemns attack on JI leader Siraj-ul Haq in Zhob

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the explosion near Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Siraj-ul Haq's convoy in Zhob

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the explosion near Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Siraj-ul Haq's convoy in Zhob.

The CM said that he was thankful to the Almighty for protecting the Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul Haq and his colleagues in the blast.

The CM has expressed his heartfelt sorrow over the injury of five people in the incident.

He directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and make the security of the Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami and his colleagues more effective.

The chief minister said the terrorists wanted to achieve their evil goals by spreading unrest, but the nefarious design of anti-peace elements would be foiled.

He expressed his good wishes for a long life and the health and safety of Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami.