Bizenjo condemns attack on security forces in Sibi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday strongly condemned the attack on security forces in Sangan area of Sibi district.

In a statement, he expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and extended his sympathy with bereaved families.

He said no one would be allowed to sabotage peace while the nefarious designs of terrorists could be foiled from the country with the contribution of security forces.

He said the nation was united and stand with the security forces against terrorism.

Quddus Bizenjo also paid homage to martyrs of security forces and said we are proud of them while their sacrifice would never be in vain.

He also prayed Allah almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the losses with fortitude.