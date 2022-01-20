UrduPoint.com

Bizenjo Condemns Blast In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday strongly condemned the bomb blast at New Anarkali, Lahore

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday strongly condemned the bomb blast at New Anarkali, Lahore.

The chief minister, in a condolence massage, expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and sympathy with the bereaved families of martyrs.

He also prayed for early recovery of those injured in the blast.

He said anti-state elements wanted to create anarchy in the country. However, the nation and security forces would thwart their nefarious designs with unity and determination, he added.

