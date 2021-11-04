Bizenjo congratulates Hindu community on Diwali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday congratulated the Hindu community on the celebration of Diwali.

He said that the Hindu community has been living in the province for a long time and they are enjoying an atmosphere of brotherhood and solidarity with their Muslim brothers.

He said that the minority community has full religious freedom, equal rights and celebrate religious festivals with full zeal.

Bizenjo said that special quotas have been provided to the minorities in jobs so that they could fully represent themselves in all walks of life.

The chief minister also extended his best wishes to the entire Hindu community in the country.