UrduPoint.com

Bizenjo Congratulates Hindu Community On Diwali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 10:45 PM

Bizenjo congratulates Hindu community on Diwali

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday congratulated the Hindu community on the celebration of Diwali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday congratulated the Hindu community on the celebration of Diwali.

He said that the Hindu community has been living in the province for a long time and they are enjoying an atmosphere of brotherhood and solidarity with their Muslim brothers.

He said that the minority community has full religious freedom, equal rights and celebrate religious festivals with full zeal.

Bizenjo said that special quotas have been provided to the minorities in jobs so that they could fully represent themselves in all walks of life.

The chief minister also extended his best wishes to the entire Hindu community in the country.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Minority Muslim All Best Jobs

Recent Stories

SEHA frontline workers express golden visa joy

SEHA frontline workers express golden visa joy

59 seconds ago
 Ex-FATA a future hub of trade, business, employmen ..

Ex-FATA a future hub of trade, business, employment: NA Speaker

1 minute ago
 Egypt's Grand Mufti meets Pakistan's ambassador

Egypt's Grand Mufti meets Pakistan's ambassador

1 minute ago
 Pakistan for just global order; accountability of ..

Pakistan for just global order; accountability of violators of UNSC resolutions

1 minute ago
 Stars of iconic Turkish serial Ertugrul visit SSU ..

Stars of iconic Turkish serial Ertugrul visit SSU headquarters

8 minutes ago
 Govt striving for provision of relief to masses in ..

Govt striving for provision of relief to masses in all sectors: Senator Qadir

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.