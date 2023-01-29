UrduPoint.com

Bizenjo Directs For Investigation Into tragic Bela Bus Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2023 | 07:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo asked for the investigation report on tragic accident of a passenger coach in Bela.

Quddus Bizenjo directed the Commissioner Kalat to investigate the causes of the accident and submit a report within 24 hours.

He said that the increase in traffic accidents and the loss of precious lives on Quetta-Karachi highway was very alarming.

He said that Transport Department, Commissioner Kalat, Regional Transport Authority and Highway Police should ensure measures to prevent traffic accidents.

"Strict action should be taken against drivers for over speeding of passenger coaches and violation of traffic rules on national highways. Accidents can be controlled by ensuring effective enforcement of traffic rules on national highways, punishing and penalizing speeding drivers and transport companies," he added.

He said that passengers cannot be left at the mercy of transporters and irresponsible drivers.

