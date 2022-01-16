UrduPoint.com

Bizenjo Directs PDMA, District Admin To Remain Alert Amid Heavy Snowfall Forecast

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Bizenjo directs PDMA, district admin to remain alert amid heavy snowfall forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and district administration of areas concerned to remain alert amid heavy rains and snowfall forecast in different districts of the province in the coming week.

The Chief Minister also directed PDMA to ensure availability of necessary machinery, fuel, tents, blankets and groceries in the respective districts to cope with the looming risk, said a news release.

The Chief Minister has also ordered the administration of the concerned districts to make all necessary preparations to deal effectively with any kind of emergency.

Appreciating the authorities for amicably handling the previous rain and snowfall spell, the Chief Minister said the performance of the concerned departments and agencies during the last rains and snowfall in the province was commendable.

He stressed for the need to ensure protection of lives and properties of the people while maintaining efficiency of the concerned departments and agencies during calamities.

He assured that the provincial government would provide all necessary resources in this regard.

