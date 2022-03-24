UrduPoint.com

Bizenjo Expresses Dismay Over Delay In Qutta Package Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Bizenjo expresses dismay over delay in Qutta Package projects

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday expressed his dismay over delay in the completion of projects under the Quetta Package and warned those responsible for poor planning and design flaws, of strict action

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday expressed his dismay over delay in the completion of projects under the Quetta Package and warned those responsible for poor planning and design flaws, of strict action.

The chief minister was chairing a the meeting here to review the progress on Quetta Package and other development projects. Senior Minister for Planning & Development Noor Muhammad Dummar, Minister for Irrigation Mir Muhammad Khan Lahri, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, Secretary Finance, Secretary P&D and officers of other relevant departments attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Bizenjo said it was the government's job to give policy guidelines and the officers were responsible to implement them.

He said action would be taken against those found responsible for the basic defects in the designs of Quetta Package projects. The consultants would also be held accountable if any laxity was found on their part.

He took serious notice of suspension of work on Sariab Road and Sabzal Road projects due to due to amendments in their PC-1s. He directed to convene the meeting of Provincial Development Working Party today for their approval.

The chief minister accord his approval of PC-1s in a short session of 10 minutes and discouraged the tendency of holding long duration meetings.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Poor Road Job Progress Government

Recent Stories

Fumigation drive against malaria ,dengue held

Fumigation drive against malaria ,dengue held

54 seconds ago
 Trump Sues Hillary Clinton, DNC for Falsely Accusi ..

Trump Sues Hillary Clinton, DNC for Falsely Accusing Him of Colluding With Russi ..

55 seconds ago
 US Missile Defense System Cannot Intercept Hyperso ..

US Missile Defense System Cannot Intercept Hypersonic Glide Vehicles - NORAD Chi ..

57 seconds ago
 Canada Imposing New Sanctions on 160 Members of Ru ..

Canada Imposing New Sanctions on 160 Members of Russian Federation Council - Tru ..

58 seconds ago
 Biden Says Russia Needs to Be Removed From G20, To ..

Biden Says Russia Needs to Be Removed From G20, Topic Raised at NATO Meeting

1 minute ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed leaves bio bubble of Pakistan Test C ..

Sarfraz Ahmed leaves bio bubble of Pakistan Test Cricket team midway

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>