Bizenjo expresses grief over death of ex-provincial ombudsman Abdul Wasay Tareen

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of former provincial ombudsman Abdul Wasey Tareen, brother of Prosecutor General Balochistan Sajid Tareen.

"May Allah grant him jannah and patience to the bereaved family " the CM prayed in his message issued on Monday.