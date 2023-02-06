QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and the damage caused by the severe earthquake in Türkiye.

In his condolence message issued here, he also extended his sympathy for the loss of precious lives.

"Our prayers are with the government and people of Türkiye in this hour of difficulty," he said, adding that Türkiye and Pakistan have always supported each other in difficult times.

The CM prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured in the incident of earthquake.