Bizenjo For Expediting Relief Efforts In Flood-hit Regions

Published August 17, 2022

Bizenjo for expediting relief efforts in flood-hit regions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo on Wednesday urged the quarters concerned to expedite relief activities in flood-hit regions of Balochistan as affectees were facing shortage of medical supplies and clean drinking water.

Speaking on a point of order at the Senate, he said Balochistan was amongst those provinces which had affected badly by the recent flash floods and so far 196 people lost their lives whereas hundreds of thousands of displaced during the current monsoon.

He claimed Quetta was practically cut off from the rest of the country as the city's main railway line and the highway, which were damaged due to rain, are yet to be repaired.

The traffic on Quetta-Karachi National Highway was also suspended for four days as flood water was still flowing over the highway, he added.

The situation in other districts has not improved yet as Musakhail, Zhob, Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Nasirabad and Lasbela were still receiving torrential rains for the past two days.

Meanwhile, Rana Maqbool Ahmad urged the political parties to work together to mitigate the effects of natural disasters instead of doing politics in the name of affectees for their personal gains.

Regarding the 'sedation' remarks of Pakis­tan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, he said the PTI leadership was indulged in dirty politics and has been on forefront to malign the state institutions. "Gill was trying to create a division within the military through the comments he made on a private news channel," said Maqbool.

The Senator rejected the claim of Gill that he was subjected to torture during police custody and no medical examination was conducted. He claimed that it was the PTI rule when cameras were installed in the cell of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz during incarceration.

He criticized the PTI for not delivering the masses during its tenure and said the previous government had failed to complete any major project in the country and remained busy for taking credit for projects started in the PML-N's tenure.

Maqbool said Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) revamped road infrastructure in the country and launched mega uplift programmes including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for the welfare of people.

