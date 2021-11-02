Bizenjo hopeful for reopening of Bab-e-Dosti

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday termed positive sign for the reopening of Bab-e- Dosti gate at Chaman border while discussing the outcomes of a bilateral meeting of Pak-Afghan officials a month ago

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday termed positive sign for the reopening of Bab-e- Dosti gate at Chaman border while discussing the outcomes of a bilateral meeting of Pak-Afghan officials a month ago.

He said people on both sides will now be able to travel and trade once again saying the opening of the Bab-e-Dosti border would benefit citizens of both sides for free movement.

He hoped that this initiative will once again increase economic activities in the border town of Chaman.