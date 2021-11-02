UrduPoint.com

Bizenjo Hopeful For Reopening Of Bab-e-Dosti

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:40 PM

Bizenjo hopeful for reopening of Bab-e-Dosti

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday termed positive sign for the reopening of Bab-e- Dosti gate at Chaman border while discussing the outcomes of a bilateral meeting of Pak-Afghan officials a month ago

He said people on both sides will now be able to travel and trade once again saying the opening of the Bab-e-Dosti border would benefit citizens of both sides for free movement.

He hoped that this initiative will once again increase economic activities in the border town of Chaman.

More Stories From Pakistan

