Bizenjo lauds police for timely action against bandits

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday appreciated performance of the police party in an encounter against the bandits at Sarki Road, as a result, one bandit was killed while another got injured.

He also lauded the SHO Industrial police station Shehzad Ahmed and its staff in that regard.

The chief minister said that police and other security agencies were rendering valuable services to curb anti-social elements.

He expressed sorrow over the injury of SHO in the encounter and prayed for his speedy recovery.