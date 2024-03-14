Open Menu

Bizenjo Of PPP, Dostain Of PML-N And Ghibzai Of JUI Won Senate Seats

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Bizenjo of PPP, Dostain of PML-N and Ghibzai of JUI won senate seats

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Abdul Qudus Bizenjo of Pakistan People’s Party, Dostain Domki of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Abdul Shakoor Ghibzai of Jameat Ulema-e-Islam have been elected senators in the polling held for three vacant seats of the senate of Pakistan.

The polling for by-elections on three vacant Senate seats of Balochistan held at the Balochistan Assembly here on Thursday.

Provincial Election Commissioner Mohammad Farid Afridi has been appointed the returning officer.

As many as 61 parliamentarians exercised their right to choose the senators for the upper house.

As per results announced by the election commission, Qudus Bizenjo obtained 23 votes and won the senate seat, Dostain Domki clinched 17 votes and Abdul Shakoor Ghibzai as 16. BAP’s Mubeen Khilji bagged 5 votes.

The senate seats were declared vacant after Sarfaraz Bugti, Maulana Abdul Ghafoof Haidri and Agha Umer Ahmed Zai left the senate after they decided to contest the general polls.

It may be recalled that overall seven candidates were in the run for the three vacant seats of the senate from Balochistan. The polling for the senate vacant seats started at 9am and continued till 4pm.

APP/ask

