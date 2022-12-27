UrduPoint.com

Bizenjo Pays Homage To Benazir Bhutto

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Bizenjo pays homage to Benazir Bhutto

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday paid homage to former Prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on her 15th death anniversary.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday paid homage to former Prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on her 15th death anniversary.

The chief minister in a post on his twitter handle said,"Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, the first female head of Pakistan in the Islamic world and known to the world for her political insight, leadership skills and bold stance, martyred on 27Dec 2007, leaving an unfilled political void. We value her role and pray to Allah for her highest rank."

More Stories From Pakistan

