Bizenjo takes notice of reports of mumps disease outbreak among children in Bhag Nari

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday took notice of the reports of an outbreak of mumps disease among children in Bhag Nari area of Kachhi district and sought a report from the commissioner Naseerabad Division.

He has directed the health department to immediately send medical teams to the affected areas and deal with the situation on an emergency basis.

The chief minister instructed that teams of medical experts should go to the area and make the lives of innocent children safe by conducting diagnosis and monitoring.