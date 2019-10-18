Bizenjo urges political parties to work for democracy

Chairman National Party Mir Hasil Bizenjo on Friday urged all the political parties to shun their differences and work collectively for strengthening the democratic system in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman National Party Mir Hasil Bizenjo on Friday urged all the political parties to shun their differences and work collectively for strengthening the democratic system in the country.

In an interactive session with journalist community here at National Press Club, he stressed upon the media to play its positive role for highlighting the soft image of Pakistan across the world.

He appreciated the positive role played by all the political parties in the recent election of Chairman Senate. He said everybody should play its due role in the development of country. Our youth is the future of Pakistan and they must be imparted modern education to meet the national challenges, he said.