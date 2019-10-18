UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bizenjo Urges Political Parties To Work For Democracy

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 10:36 PM

Bizenjo urges political parties to work for democracy

Chairman National Party Mir Hasil Bizenjo on Friday urged all the political parties to shun their differences and work collectively for strengthening the democratic system in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman National Party Mir Hasil Bizenjo on Friday urged all the political parties to shun their differences and work collectively for strengthening the democratic system in the country.

In an interactive session with journalist community here at National Press Club, he stressed upon the media to play its positive role for highlighting the soft image of Pakistan across the world.

He appreciated the positive role played by all the political parties in the recent election of Chairman Senate. He said everybody should play its due role in the development of country. Our youth is the future of Pakistan and they must be imparted modern education to meet the national challenges, he said.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Senate World Education Media All

Recent Stories

UAE participating in 7th Military World Games in C ..

2 hours ago

Galyat Development Authority receives modern snow ..

5 minutes ago

Participation Rate in Catalonia's General Strike i ..

5 minutes ago

PML-N to participate in JUI-F protest

5 minutes ago

Customs Intelligence foils narcotics smuggling att ..

5 minutes ago

Steps afoot to enhance capacity of security forces ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.