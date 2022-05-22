Bizenjo, Wasay laud efforts of PM for taking steps to control forest fire in Sherani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZHOB, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo along with Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay Saturday said that we were grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for taking steps to control the forest fire and emergency situation in Sherani district.

They expressed these views while talking to media during the visit of Zhob district, adding that Iran had provided a ship to control erupted fire of forest in Sherani on special efforts of the federal government.

Maulana Abdul Wasay said that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were on full alert and rescue operations were underway in the area, despite the PDMA has set up a relief camp in Sherani.

Maulana Abdul Wasay said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo yesterday announced compensation of Rs 1 million for the families of the three martyrs and Rs 500,000 for the injured adding that the federal government would announce aid for the martyrs and the injured.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that the steps taken by the forces in that regard were commendable.

Earlier, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo, Federal Minister and Focal Person Maulana Abdul Wasay, Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali also took an aerial view of the firefighting operation in Koh-e-Sulaiman Range.