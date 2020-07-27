UrduPoint.com
Bizinjo Calls For Arrest Of Journalist Anwar's Murderers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:27 PM

Bizinjo calls for arrest of journalist Anwar's murderers

Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo Monday demanded of the government for immediate arrest of the killers of journalist Anwar Jan Khetran who was murdered on July 23

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo Monday demanded of the government for immediate arrest of the killers of journalist Anwar Jan Khetran who was murdered on July 23.

In a statement issued here, the senator said that it was very unfortunate that no concrete action had been taken yet to nab the murderers.

Bizenjo said the government should provide protection to the journalist community. He was of the view that influential politicians could be behind the attacks on media persons.

The senator vowed to raise the issues of journalist community including killing of journalist Anwar Jan at all forums.

He extended condolence to Anwar's family and prayed for the departed soul.

