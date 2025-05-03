BJP, Congress exchange barbs over ongoing situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) India's ruling Bharatia Janta Party and main opposition party Indian National Congress have exchanged barbs over the ongoing situation.

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi, former Chief Minister of East Punjab, sought proof of Balakot surgical strikes.

Channi has said that no evidence of the so-called Balakot surgical strikes of India in 2019 has been found to date.

"Where were the attacks in Pakistan? Where were people killed?" Sardar Charanjit Singh Channi questioned where India had attacked and how many casualties they caused.

"Wouldn't we know if a bomb fell in our country ?" Sardar Charanjit Singh Channi remarked.

He said nothing happened anywhere in 2019, no attack took place anywhere in Pakistan, Channi maintained.

In its reaction, the BJP declared the Congress Working Committee as the Pakistan Working Committee.

BJP spokesperson Samit Patra alleged that Congress was providing oxygen to terrorists and the Pakistani army.

The BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain declared Congress a pro-Pakistan party.