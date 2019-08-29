BJP fascist govt making efforts to make fool India people: Aamir Mehmood Kiani

Central General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aamir Mehmood Kiani on Thursday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fascist Modi government is making efforts to fool its own Indian people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Central General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aamir Mehmood Kiani on Thursday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fascist Modi government is making efforts to fool its own Indian people.

In a press release issued by Central Media Department PTI, he said that BJP had destroyed India democracy and secular face.

He said that BJP government has violated United Nations Resolutions by ending special status of Indian held Kashmir to occupy IHK forcefully.

Aamir Mehmood Kinai said that no one sided decision can be made about Kashmir as per UN Security Council Resolutions.

He said that Hindutva followers were also involved in attacks and lynching of youth of minorities within India and they are no more feel safe.

General Secretary PTI said that International Human Rights Organizations should come forward and take notice of the atrocities by fascist Modi government against innocent people of Kashmir.

He said that PTI will continue to fight the case of Kashmir with commitment under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.