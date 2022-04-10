BJP govt trying its best to damage IIOJK economy: PDP President

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been trying to destroy the economy of the territory for the last three years while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is watching it.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti speaking to the media said for the last three years, the ruling BJP has created a terrible atmosphere here as employees are being fired from their jobs. On the contrary, outsiders are being re-employed, she added.

"All this shows that efforts are being made to destroy our economy while the Prime Minister is watching a spectacle," Mehbooba said.

She also visited the home of a slain policeman who was killed in the recent militant attack at Srinagar and offered condolences to his family.

She said that those who speak the truth are being imprisoned and cited the arrest of journalist Sajjad Gul and Fahad shah as an example." Ordinary people can't even talk here," Mehbooba added.

If the situation in Kashmir is peaceful then why the number of troops in the territory is not decreasing with each passing day, the PDP chief said, adding that the search operations would also decrease but nothing positive is happening which clearly suggests that the situation is not peaceful at all.