BJP Has Lost Its Political Ground In Jammu: Farooq Abdullah

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The National Conference (NC) President of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, has said that due to the anti-people policies, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost its political ground in Jammu as well as in Kashmir valley.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Farooq Abdullah addressing a party function in Srinagar said that the BJP had promised a lot to the people of the Jammu region but delivered poorly on the ground. "BJP betrayed the trust of the people in the region, leaving them feeling cheated.

People are suffering due to dilapidated roads, huge power cuts, non-availability of potable drinking water and acute deficiency of teaching staff in the schools," he added.

Farooq further said that Jammu and Kashmir had survived numerous conspiracies and ploys to dilute its unique culture and history and that the National Conference would never allow the apologetic proxies of communal parties to divide people for their short-term, electoral and political gains.

