Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

BJP Has Put IIOJK On Grand Sale: Jammu Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 09:21 AM

BJP has put IIOJK on grand sale: Jammu leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu-based senior political leader Sunil Dimple has said that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has put Jammu Kashmir on a grand scale.

According to Kashmir Media Service, he referring to the notification issued by Srinagar and Jammu Development Authorities separately about the sale of newly constructed flats by them in Srinagar and Jammu cities said that the BJP regime orders any resident from any part of India to buy these flats which is a direct threat to the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Indigenous people are being harassed and made landless, while outsiders are welcomed and allowed to buy properties in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. BJP has backstabber Maharaja Hari Singh and snatched the rights and identity of people of Kashmir and Dogras," Dimple said.

Senior political leader Sunil Dimple said that BJP leaders who flourished playing the Jammu card and claimed that they were the messiah of the people of Jammu are now silent and they don't dare or bother to talk about the anti-Jammu policies being pursued by Bharatiya Janata Party.

"First BJP tried to enrol non-local/outsider voters and now it has put Jammu and Kashmir on grand sale. Only the elected government has the right to decide what is good and what is bad for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We won't allow settlement of outsiders in our region," he said.

He said the BJP has snatched our special status. "We have no rights. The city of Jammu has been converted into the city of the liquor mafia. We have been deprived of our power projects. The future of our youth is bleak," Dimple said.

Related Topics

India Sale Jammu Srinagar Buy Media From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2023

8 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th April 2023

13 minutes ago
 UAE stock markets rally continues

UAE stock markets rally continues

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Al-Sayegh meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs, ..

Al-Sayegh meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Trade of ..

7 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Endowments Stra ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Endowments Strategy

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.