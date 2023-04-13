BJP has put IIOJK on grand sale: Jammu leader

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu-based senior political leader Sunil Dimple has said that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has put Jammu Kashmir on a grand scale.

According to Kashmir Media Service, he referring to the notification issued by Srinagar and Jammu Development Authorities separately about the sale of newly constructed flats by them in Srinagar and Jammu cities said that the BJP regime orders any resident from any part of India to buy these flats which is a direct threat to the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Indigenous people are being harassed and made landless, while outsiders are welcomed and allowed to buy properties in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. BJP has backstabber Maharaja Hari Singh and snatched the rights and identity of people of Kashmir and Dogras," Dimple said.

Senior political leader Sunil Dimple said that BJP leaders who flourished playing the Jammu card and claimed that they were the messiah of the people of Jammu are now silent and they don't dare or bother to talk about the anti-Jammu policies being pursued by Bharatiya Janata Party.

"First BJP tried to enrol non-local/outsider voters and now it has put Jammu and Kashmir on grand sale. Only the elected government has the right to decide what is good and what is bad for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We won't allow settlement of outsiders in our region," he said.

He said the BJP has snatched our special status. "We have no rights. The city of Jammu has been converted into the city of the liquor mafia. We have been deprived of our power projects. The future of our youth is bleak," Dimple said.