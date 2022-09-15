BJP has turned IIOJK into a prison: Mehbooba Mufti

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti has said that the BJP has turned the territory into a prison, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti said people in the occupied territory were not being allowed to speak, journalists and activists were being jailed and slapped with draconian law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and politicians were being silenced.

She said everyone was being kept under surveillance and they (BJP leaders) were claiming that everything is alright in IIOJK.

She said that the coalition of regional political parties under Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was meant for restoration of Article 370 and not for the elections.