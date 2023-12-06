BJP humiliating IIOJK society on a daily basis: Mehbooba Mufti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, has said that the Kashmiri society is being humiliated daily by the BJP-installed administration.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti while addressing a convention of party workers in the Chanapora area of Srinagar stressed the urgent need for collective action against the increasing onslaught on the rights and dignity of the people of the occupied territory.

She expressed concern over the denial of necessities such as electricity and avenues of employment to the people of occupied Kashmir.

“It is imperative that we rise collectively against oppression and humiliation that is being perpetrated against us. The Kashmiri society as a whole is not only being seen with uncalled-for suspicion but humiliated daily,” she said.