Open Menu

BJP Humiliating IIOJK Society On A Daily Basis: Mehbooba Mufti

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 11:10 AM

BJP humiliating IIOJK society on a daily basis: Mehbooba Mufti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, has said that the Kashmiri society is being humiliated daily by the BJP-installed administration.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti while addressing a convention of party workers in the Chanapora area of Srinagar stressed the urgent need for collective action against the increasing onslaught on the rights and dignity of the people of the occupied territory.

She expressed concern over the denial of necessities such as electricity and avenues of employment to the people of occupied Kashmir.

“It is imperative that we rise collectively against oppression and humiliation that is being perpetrated against us. The Kashmiri society as a whole is not only being seen with uncalled-for suspicion but humiliated daily,” she said.

Related Topics

India Electricity Jammu Srinagar Media Mufti Employment

Recent Stories

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

12 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

12 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

12 hours ago
Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

12 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

12 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

12 hours ago
 Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

12 hours ago
 Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbot ..

Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbottom axing

12 hours ago
 CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxy ..

CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxygen shortage

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan